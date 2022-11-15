Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.

Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.

They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
Pedestrian Crash
Teen injured in pedestrian crash

Latest News

Over 300 ECISD 2nd Graders received a brand new bike
Over 300 ECISD 2nd Graders received a brand new bike
A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
Make a plan
Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA ready for Wednesday’s moon rocket launch attempt
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause