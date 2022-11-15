Permian Basin Mission Center packs 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center teamed up with volunteers Saturday morning to pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas in need of meals for this upcoming holiday.

First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed on November 18, 2022, for clients at the PBMC that have signed up in advance.

Each box will contain everything needed for a classic thanksgiving meal, including the turkey.

The Executive Director of the Permian Basin Mission Center tells us that this is a huge opportunity to make a difference in West Texas.

“For 400 of you we can provide you that Thanksgiving dinner and you come here this Friday, you drive through, and you get a turkey and a box for Thanksgiving. Just to provide that shining light and hope to people, that gives everyone in our organization, everyone at our sponsor, First Baptist Church an opportunity to say that we’re making a huge difference in our community,” said Hank Herrick, the Executive Director of the Permian Basin Mission Center.

For more information on how you can help donate to the Permian Basin Mission Center this holiday season, click here.

