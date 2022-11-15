Permian Basin Mission Center packs 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas

First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes...
First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed on November 18, 2022, for clients at the PBMC that have signed up in advance. (Source: Julian Mancha, First Baptist Odessa)(Julian Mancha, First Baptist Odessa.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center teamed up with volunteers Saturday morning to pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas in need of meals for this upcoming holiday.

First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed on November 18, 2022, for clients at the PBMC that have signed up in advance.

Each box will contain everything needed for a classic thanksgiving meal, including the turkey.

The Executive Director of the Permian Basin Mission Center tells us that this is a huge opportunity to make a difference in West Texas.

“For 400 of you we can provide you that Thanksgiving dinner and you come here this Friday, you drive through, and you get a turkey and a box for Thanksgiving. Just to provide that shining light and hope to people, that gives everyone in our organization, everyone at our sponsor, First Baptist Church an opportunity to say that we’re making a huge difference in our community,” said Hank Herrick, the Executive Director of the Permian Basin Mission Center.

For more information on how you can help donate to the Permian Basin Mission Center this holiday season, click here.

First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes...
First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed on November 18, 2022, for clients that have signed up in advance.(Julian Mancha, First Baptist Odessa.)
First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes...
First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed on November 18, 2022, for clients that have signed up in advance.(Julian Mancha, First Baptist Odessa.)

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
One dead after crash in Reeves County

Latest News

Nimitz seventh grader arrested after claiming he had a gun
What you need to know about dog blood drives
What you need to know about dog blood drives
This important distinction will serve Texans with mental illness or an intellectual disability....
State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities
Finding Family: What is the Heart Gallery?