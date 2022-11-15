Odessa College hosts jobs not jails discussion with Father Gregory Boyle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College hosted Jobs not Jails: The Teaching of Father Greg Boyle tonight at their sports center.

Father Boyle is the founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program in the world. He said his strategy has a lot to do with hope.

“Gang violence is about a lethal absence of hope so how do you infuse hope to kids of whom hope is foreign and how do you help heal trauma, how do you deliver mental health services in a culturally appropriate and timely fashion,” said Father Boyle.

Tonight Father Boyle was joined by two homeboys who shared how his organization changed their lives through education, counseling and job training.

The non-profit organization has for over three decades provided life skill services, jobs and in many cases hope to thousands of former gang members and ex-felons in Los Angeles.

Jarvis Thompson had been in a gang since the age of 12 and says he first heard about Father Boyle in jail.

“They gave me my life back, at first I was lost, so I was lost, gang banging, I didn’t know what I was gonna do and Homeboy that was like my life saver, like saved my life,” said Thompson.

Thompson says he hopes to get the message across tonight that people need to stop the violence and gang banging.

Solomon Mcintosh first heard about the organization at the halfway house he stayed at after being released from prison.

“They don’t treat you like you’re less than they treat you like your family like they’ve known you for your whole life, I like that,” said Mcintosh.

McIntosh says he is thankful to Homeboy for giving them the opportunity to pursue what they want to pursue.

Before starting Homeboy Industries, Father Boyle served as pastor of Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, which was then the poorest Catholic parish in L.A. with the highest concentration of gang activity in the city.

“Unfortunately people kind of fixate on the violence instead of going what language is this speaking so we can actually get to a solution that’s kinda the hope of homeboy,” said Father Boyle.

Thompson says the organization gave him a home away from home which is ultimately what helped him change his life.

