MPD Financial Crimes Unit investigating possible fraud

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to a City of Midland spokesperson, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration.

If anyone has recently invested money with Jamie Thompson, William Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and gas leases contact Sergeant Ray Flores with the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7175.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.