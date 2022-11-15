MPD Financial Crimes Unit investigating possible fraud

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to a City of Midland spokesperson, the Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration.

If anyone has recently invested money with Jamie Thompson, William Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and gas leases contact Sergeant Ray Flores with the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7175.

