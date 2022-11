Landgraf files Texas Energy Independence Act

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed House Bill 33 to stall the implementation of any new federal regulations on oil or natural gas production in Texas.

HB 33, nicknamed the “Texas Energy Independence Act,” is the first of several pieces of legislation Landgraf plans to file during the 2023 legislative session regarding Texas energy.

“The goal of HB 33 is to ensure no Texas state taxpayer dollars or resources are used to implement any new federal regulations on oil and gas production in Texas,” Landgraf said. “The Biden Administration has Texas energy in its crosshairs, and we need to make sure that we aren’t supplying them with ammunition.”

A press release from Langraf’s office states:

“House Bill 33 prohibits Texas state agencies and officials from contracting with or providing assistance to any federal agency or official regarding the enforcement of a federal statute, order, rule, or regulation regulating oil and gas operations if the regulation is not already existing law.”

Landgraf and the other members of the Texas legislature will convene for the 88th Texas Legislative Session on January 10, 2023. Members of the Texas House and Texas Senate may file bills for the 2023 legislative session as early as November 14, 2022.

