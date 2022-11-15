Interstate 20 traffic east of loop 250 being diverted west on Rankin Highway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says officers with the Midland Police Department are working an accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

This is around one-half mile east of Loop 250.

Traffic on Interstate 20 is being diverted west on Rankin highway. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

A semi-truck hit the barrier cables, and crews are working to remove the vehicle.

There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no injuries.

