What you need to know about dog blood drives

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well, you’ve heard of blood drives for humans. But what about a blood drive for dogs?

Pets like humans need blood after traumatic injury or severe illness, that’s why this animal shelter is getting the word out about pet blood donations.

“So, when they get very low these dogs are critically ill and need blood products very quickly” Dr. Ann Wills, Owner and Medical Director at the West Texas Emergency Vet Clinic

Donor blood comes from other dogs whose owners have signed them up for blood donor programs.

For any pet owner with a dog in need, canine blood donations are very important, as they give the receiving dog a second chance at life.

“These anemias could be from tick fever. It could be from rat poison; some cancers can cause low red blood cells. Sometimes it’s blood loss from injuries” said Dr. Ann Wills, Owner and Medical Director at the West Texas Emergency Vet Clinic

And just like human’s dogs have a blood type too that vets test for, and like humans, there is a universal donor and universal recipient.

“So, the negatives are a factor basically in dogs can donate to anybody. But they can only receive negative blood”Wills

The whole process can be done in less than an hour. First, donor dogs are tested for any diseases. The dogs are calmed down with medicine. Then blood is drawn and the blood is then kept for a maximum of 30 days.

“The donation process is very safe. We make sure that they are very well taken care of. So there’s not a lot of complications to donating blood” said Wills

If you want to help dogs and vets in need you can call the West Texas Emergency Vet Clinic to see if your dog is eligible to donate blood.

