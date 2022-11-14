We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland held their first annual ‘Sensitive Santa’ event

The purpose of the event was to allow children with special needs have a one-on-one meet and greet with Santa Clause in a quieter setting.
We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym
We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym(CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland held their first annual ‘Sensitive Santa’ event on Friday November 11, 2022.

The event focused on a more interactive experience for kids with special needs during their Christmas pictures for the holiday season.

The purpose of the event was to allow children with special needs have a one-on-one meet and greet with Santa Clause in a quieter setting.

The event organizer, Brandon Ireton told CBS7 that he was happy to have a sold-out event because that meant he was able to provide a unique experience to many families across West Texas.

“My oldest has special needs, he has autism. We have been in situations where it’s over stimulating for our son. We understand what they are going through, and we want to provide an opportunity and resource because we understand where they are at,” said Ireton.

For more information about the gym’s next event click here.

