State Representative Tom Craddick files bill to update outdated terminology for those with intellectual disabilities

By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in the effort to decrease the stigma behind disabilities.
This important distinction will serve Texans with mental illness or an intellectual disability....
This important distinction will serve Texans with mental illness or an intellectual disability. (MGN)(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a press release from State Representative Tom Craddick’s office, today, Representative Craddick filed House Bill 446 to update the Texas statute references for those with intellectual disabilities.

By updating the terminology used in statute that refer to intellectual disabilities, it will help in the effort to decrease the stigma behind disabilities.

“The language we use to describe intellectual disabilities matter. This statutory update will use the appropriate terminology and positively engage those with intellectual disabilities” Under this legislation, the State of Texas will change the statue which will replace “Mental retardation” with “Intellectual disability”.

This important distinction will serve Texans with mental illness or an intellectual disability.

Kathleen Kirwan, Executive Director at Senior Life Midland, said “The time for change has come. Decades ago, words associated with mental illness or intellectual disabilities to insult someone were common in everyday vocabulary, but that time has come to an end. This is the first step in being better.”

The Texas Legislative Session begins on January 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
One dead after crash in Reeves County

Latest News

Finding Family: What is the Heart Gallery?
Soldier giving a military salute. (MGN)
First Baptist Church hosted a ‘Veterans Day Celebration’ to honor those who served our country
We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland held their first annual ‘Sensitive Santa’ event
Finding Family: What is the Heart Gallery?