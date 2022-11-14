Nimitz seventh grader arrested after claiming he had a gun

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A seventh-grade student at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday afternoon after he told other students he had a gun in his backpack. 

According to ECISD, a campus police officer was immediately called and found this claim to not be true, there was no gun on campus.

After investigating, it was determined the student did make the comment about having a gun, and even though he did not have a weapon, he was still charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or bus.

School leaders do not feel that students were ever in danger, however, statements of this nature are taken very seriously and appropriate consequences will be given to the student.

