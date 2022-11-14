Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, County (KCBD) - A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials report a semi truck did not stop after the collision.

On Nov. 9, around 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a rollover on SH 176, 16 miles east of Andrews.

Investigators say 52-year-old Veronica Gonzalez, of Hobbs, was driving an SUV east on the highway and attempted to pass a truck-tractor with trailer. The semi then changed lanes and veered into the SUV causing the SUV to go into a side skid before rolling, according to DPS.

87-year-old Soledad Rodriguez-Gonzalez, the back passenger of the SUV, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Veronica and a second passenger of the SUV were not injured. The semi did not stop and continued eastbound SH 176.

The truck-tractor is believed to be a white cab with a flatbed trailer and loaded with four to five joints of large pipe. Investigators believe the trailer has left side damage and possible red paint transferred from the Expedition.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

