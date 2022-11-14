First Baptist Church hosted a ‘Veterans Day Celebration’ to honor those who served our country

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -First Baptist Church in Odessa hosted a ‘Veterans Day Celebration’ to honor those who served our county, on Sunday.

Members of the church who are veterans and family members of veterans were invited to set up their own display of memorabilia.

Director of Community and Guest Relations, Kim Pharaoh, said honoring veterans is overwhelming with emotion and humbling at the same time.

Participant and local veteran Ronnie Neal remembers getting drafted at the age of 19 right after graduating Permian High School. Neal went on to serve in Vietnam, Neal says the one thing that still weighs on him is the boys he left behind.

“Many of these veterans we had to talk to them into setting up a display because they don’t feel like they need to be honored. They feel they have been honored but, we really need to educate this generation about what they have done,” said Pharaoh.

Pharaoh said First Baptist church in Odessa started a veteran’s ministry with the hope to love and to serve local veterans. If you would like to learn more about the ministry and how to get involved contact the church office at (432) 337-3761.

