Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.
Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, around 3:00 a.m. on November 13, 2022, the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.

Officers on the scene determined that a Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base on a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The only passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The next of kin has not yet been notified.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
One dead after crash in Reeves County

Latest News

Today, the All-American Tribute to Texas Veterans, had many events for friends and families in...
Local organizations come together to host event for veterans
Band of the Week: Midland Christian Mustang Band
Band of the Week: Midland Christian Mustang Band
Play of the Week: Aiden Serrano scoots past two defenders
Play of the Week: Aiden Serrano scoots past two defenders
Band of the Week: Midland Christian Mustang Band
Band of the Week: Midland Christian Mustang Band