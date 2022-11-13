MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, around 3:00 a.m. on November 13, 2022, the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.

Officers on the scene determined that a Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base on a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The only passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The next of kin has not yet been notified.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.

