Local organizations come together to host event for veterans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the All-American Tribute to Texas Veterans, had many events for friends and families in West Texas.

The event was held at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, that held activities for adults and kids to help out veterans.

The event was a collaboration of the Permian Warrior Partnership, Bush Tennis Center and more.

It had a petting zoo, face painting and a farmers’ market throughout the day.

Including a Lone Star Barbecue Society State Championship barbecue cook-off that was judged by veterans.

Some of the people that participated in this cook-off like Rick Niavez, was the first time ever competing in a cook-off.

Niavez is also a veteran and says the exposure from this event helps support veterans’ lives.

“And it’s nice to have events that recognize veterans that have a past life now. Whether they’re working in different environments or industries, but yet the camaraderie of barbecue cook-offs unites people,” said Niavez.

Niavez served 6 years, four on active duty in the US Army and two in the National Guard. He says being able to come out and speak to other veterans and share experiences and stories, make him feel comfortable.

Program Lead for the Permian Warrior Partnership, Roy Dobbins, served in the US Army for 14 years and he says it’s events like these that better the lives for veterans in the community.

“So it’s beneficial to the veterans, it gets them out in the community, it gets the community involved with the veterans, we get to meet, know each other and become a family,” said Dobbins.

The majority of the participants from the cook-off have been there since Friday night, having to slow cook their food for over 10 hours, they decided to camp out there.

Niavez says even though it’s a friendly competition, he still wants to win.

“You know it’s a competition so if you’re competitive and you have that eagerness, that nervousness, that anxiousness, that overall excited to see how everything turns out you know. I just look forward that every bite will count,” said Niavez.

The event also included live music and a firework show to honor veterans, and if you want to know how you can better veterans’ lives.

