College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students. (Source: KYW)
By Ryan Hughes
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some Temple University students are worried about their safety after they were robbed at gunpoint at their off-campus housing.

Eleven students returned to their apartment Friday after a frightening home invasion where police say two men armed with guns robbed the students around 7 a.m.

Six girls were reportedly home at the time, three had their boyfriends, and they were joined by two other friends. The group said they were all locked in the basement and forced to hand over their debit cards, keys, phones and cash.

Two of the girls in the group said they were able to use their laptops in the basement and messaged loved ones to call 911.

After being interviewed by police, the students were reunited with their parents.

Last week, Temple University launched a program aimed at helping students and their families find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.

Officials said student safety remains the university’s top priority.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two aircraft collide during Veterans Day air show in Dallas
Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University...
College students robbed at gunpoint
Marianne Tormey is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation