National organization hosts events to support veterans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -on this veterans day, the American Legion Auxiliary unit 19 held an event featuring food and fellowship.

The ALA unit 19 in Midland serves veterans, military members and their families, and today ALA held its annual salute to veterans with a potluck buffet with a dance later tonight.

The members of ALA will also be handing out awards and red poppies, but it’s mostly for veterans to get together and tell stories, something Tina Stewart says makes veterans feel more comfortable.

“It’s hard for veterans and their families to come out and ask for support a lot of times. We pride ourselves on being strong because of our service,” said adjutant for American legion auxiliary unit 19, tina stewart.

Stewart served for six years in the army national guard, where her expertise was military intelligence and being a linguist.

She says ALA was first founded in France during World War 2 and that the main goal of is to support service members and their families.

Stewart says that meanwhile people celebrate veterans day, they shouldn’t think about it as a day off, but a day where the community can help veterans’ lives better everyday by thanking and talking to them.

To join the American Legion, Stewart says any service member can join their membership, regardless of whether they served for a small amount of time or for years.

“Our auxiliary supports children and families, we reach out to the schools, we reach out to the boy scouts, we reach out to writers, we have lots of programs to support our community,” said Stewart.

All the money they earn will go toward helping local veteran families in need during the holidays. Today’s event was just the beginning of this veterans day weekend.

The ALA is also hosting their annual marketplace and food drive tomorrow at their location in Midland.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.