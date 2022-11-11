Midlander returns home after 3 months in Marines for Bootcamp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last 13 weeks, Midland’s own Jaden Oertling has been at Marine boot camp in San Diego.

But last night he got a break from all that hard work and got a surprise welcome home that left him speechless.

“Kinda shocking you know just came back and I wasn’t expecting this to see everyone here, so it felt good and caught me off guard” Jaden Oertling, USMC

Born and raised in Midland, Jaden Oertling has been on the west coast at boot camp for the last 3 months participating in basic recruit training.

Oertling has had to go through extreme training to become a Marine. One thing he missed the most was his mom’s cooking, playing Halo with his friends all hours of the night, and spending time with his mom and brothers.

“He’s been helping me raise these boys. It’s been hard not having him, but we pulled through with the right guys. We listened to everything he told us how to raise them and he was just amazing through this whole chapter with us” Carmen Oertling, Jaden’s Mom.

Something pushing Jaden through Bootcamp is the support his family and friends have given him with calls and letters.

“Very supportive from the beginning. Of course, deep down inside I wanted to yell and say no I don’t want you to ever do that but I knew I had to be supportive because this is something he wanted to do since he was a little boy he’s always talked about the military” said Carmen.

“He has shown us what it truly means to be a United States Marine. He has courage and determination. He has shown us the true definition of perseverance” said Sara Herrera, Jaden’s aunt

Those words truly did push Jaden to the finish line.

“For me moving forward it’s just knowing they’ll always have my back and be there for me every step of the way is good” Jaden.

Jaden hopes to one day reach the rankings of either a Gunnery Sergeant or Staff Sergeant.

