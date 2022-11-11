Midland College host special celebration for Veterans Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Days is a way to acknowledge all the men and women who have served for the country.

U.S. Navy veteran and Chief Security Information Officer at Midland College, Jesus Daniel Ortega said this day serves as an appreciation.

“The whole purpose behind this Veterans Day ceremony is really to bring this type of event in the recognition of our veterans to our community, to draw the people of the community to Midland College in respect of those who have served our nation and our country,” Ortega said.

The celebration included parade of colors, a meaning of the flag ceremony and a salute to all who served in the armed services.

Keynote speaker and U.S. Marine Corp veteran who was deployed to Iraq during the initial invasion in 2003, John Stovall, said this day is always special to him.

“Ooh Ra Semper Fi and keep the faith, it’s a privilege to serve this great nation and I hope that this may motivate young adults to who may be looking into the military also,” Stovall said.

Serving 26 years in the U.S. Navy, Ortega said the most important thing about Veterans Day is the history that every individual who serves carries with them.

“The battles that our soldiers fight and the sacrifice that men and women make those stories never get old,” Ortega said. “This is the opportunity to get those stories out to the people that are standing next to us on this one special day.”

Stovall said for him, being a veteran is all about unity.

“I don’t care if I don’t know them, the moment I know that they’re a veteran they’re like my brother and sister it’s all about camaraderie and being together,” Stovall said.

Stovall said he thanks Midland College for allowing him to speak, and both him, Ortega and Midland College wish all the veterans a Happy Veterans Day.

