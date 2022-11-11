Kentucky mans dies in Midland County crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Wednesday has killed a Kentucky man.

A semi was traveling south on FM 1788.Gavin Sexton, 23, was traveling north on FM 1788 approaching traffic at a stand still. Sexton failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into on coming traffic. He hit then hit the semi head on.

Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

