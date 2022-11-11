Fix West Texas holds first ever open house

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas hosted their first ever open house tonight at their location in Midland.

People had the chance to tour the clinic, talk with staff and learn more about what they do.

“We want to be sure that people can keep their pets in their homes so any help that we can provide them to do that is what we like to offer here,” said Director of Adoptions Beth Meeks.

Fix West Texas has a spay and neuter clinic, and they offer vaccinations, microchips and more. They also have a food pantry and a home to home adoption program to help animals bypass the shelter.

For those who can’t afford to get their dogs or cats spayed and neutered they offer financial assistance to ensure everyone has a chance to get their animals what they need.

“That’s the reason why were here is to stop the cycle, wwe want to prevent euthanasia and all of the unwanted litters so whenever we do the spays and neuturs its highly important so we can decrease the amount of stray dogs,” said Meeks.

The open house was also a chance for them to show off their plans for the new land they just purchased off of 191.

The 501c non profit is looking for donations to help build a bigger facility as they’ve outgrown their current one which handles about 50 to 70 dogs and cats each day.

“One of the problems we always run into is traffic because we cause a lot of vehicles coming and going especially when we do vaccination clinics so when we have our own parking lot and space we won’t have to worry about upsetting neighbors,” said Meeks.

If you would like to donate or want to learn more about them you can visit their website at fixwesttexas.org or Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.