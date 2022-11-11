ECISD Middle School boy arrested for Social Media threat

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a 14-year-old boy from Wilson and Young Middle School was arrested Thursday after ECISD Police saw a social media picture of the student holding a gun and threatening to shoot others at the school.

The student admitted to the message but said it was a joke for his friends.

The boy has been charged with Threat of Exhibition of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ECISD leaders would like to continue to remind community members that all threats against the district will be taken seriously.

