CBS7 Presents: Salute to Service

Salute to Service
Salute to Service(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 First Alert is airing a special report tonight at 6:30PM called ‘Salute to Service’.

CBS7′s Jay Hendricks, Mary Kate Hamilton, Matthew Alvarez, Hannah Burbank, Joshua Skinner, and Alexandra Macia bring us the stories of West Texas Veterans.

The stories touch on Veterans from across many different eras. From the Vietnam War to the fall of the Berlin Wall, and to the present day. Each story brings a unique perspective on what it truly means to serve.

On this Veterans Day, we pause to honor and thank those who have served and are serving our country.

If you can’t tune into CBS7 tonight at 6:30PM, you can watch the special by clicking here or use your connected TV. You can also download the CBS7 First Alert News app.

We thank all Veterans, past and present, for their service.

