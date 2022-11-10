PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Keaton Sena

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Player of the Week is Crane Golden Cranes Quarterback and Linebacker Keaton Sena. The Senior passed for two touchdowns while rushing for another. He converted on two two-point conversions while having eight tackles on defense and forced a fumble helping Crane defeat Alpine 56-28 to claim the district title.

Watch below for more on Keaton.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Keaton Sena
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Keaton Sena
Permian High School's Liz Faught
Meet the woman behind Permian’s playoff jerseys
Meet the woman behind Permian’s playoff jerseys
Klondike Lady Cougars volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Klondike beats Imperial Buena Vista to advance to Sweet Sixteen