PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Keaton Sena
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Player of the Week is Crane Golden Cranes Quarterback and Linebacker Keaton Sena. The Senior passed for two touchdowns while rushing for another. He converted on two two-point conversions while having eight tackles on defense and forced a fumble helping Crane defeat Alpine 56-28 to claim the district title.
Watch below for more on Keaton.
