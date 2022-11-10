PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Keaton Sena

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Player of the Week is Crane Golden Cranes Quarterback and Linebacker Keaton Sena. The Senior passed for two touchdowns while rushing for another. He converted on two two-point conversions while having eight tackles on defense and forced a fumble helping Crane defeat Alpine 56-28 to claim the district title.

Watch below for more on Keaton.

