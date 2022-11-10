New charges filed against former MCS administrators

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two former Midland Christian School administrators who were arrested in February have been arrested again.

Dana Ellis and Jared Lee were a part of the group of five MCS administrators that were originally arrested and charged with failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

According to the Midland County Public Information Officer, Ellis and Lee have been arrested a second time; however, the arrest “wasn’t due to an arrest warrant requested by the DA’s office.”

The exact charges were not immediately available, and it is not clear whether or not these charges are related to the original incident at MCS.

According to Midland County Jail Records, neither Ellis nor Lee are currently in jail.

We will update this story as we know more.

You can read about the original arrests here.

