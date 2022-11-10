Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted

Trinity School Admins
Trinity School Admins(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County District Clerk’s Office confirmed Thursday morning four Trinity School administrators have been indicted on “failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse” charges.

The four administrators were arrested in Febuary on those charges.

The affidavit from the time says the victim’s friend told the Dean of Trinity school, Todd Freese what was happening on the date of the last incident in Dec 2019.

Court documents say Freese did not report the sexual assault to a state agency which is a violation of the Texas Family Code.

According to state law, all school employees are required to report abuse or neglect to law enforcement, CPS, or another state agency within 48 hours of the event.

Failure to report with the intent to conceal abuse or neglect is a felony if proven.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
One dead after crash in Reeves County
Pedestrian Crash
Teen injured in pedestrian crash

Latest News

Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
A school building in the Grady Independent School District in Martin County, TX.
A Grady ISD election ended in a tie. What happens next?
Nick Talavera
Local MMA fighter heads to Chicago
Nick Talavera