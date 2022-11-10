Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall

Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square feet LED wall
Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square feet LED wall(CBS 7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The new technology is going to allow for a variety of possibilities, right in time for the holiday season.

Executive Director of The Midland Community Theatre, Timothy Jebsen, said the walls are installed sooner they he thought, just in time for an annual Christmas show.

“We were thrilled to work with Rebel Media out of Salt Lake City, they did a great job in getting the product in place and installing it and we’re very excited to premiere these LED walls with our upcoming production of A Christmas Carol,” Jebsen said.

The walls can project images in motion reducing set pieces by 50%.

Funding came from local foundations, donors and members of the Midland Community Theatre.

Jebsen said the walls continue the vision of their founder, Art Cole.

“So, it started off as a dream of mine to turn the back wall into an image that can be changed constantly throughout the show, but what really excited me was when we added the side walls because it provides more depth to what you see here and hopefully it draws the audience into the entire image,” Jebsen said.

He said thanks to the walls, in 2023 he finally gets to premiere one specific show.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a show I been thinking about doing for years but I never was really clear how we would pull off all the different locations,” Jebsen said. “Now with these LED walls we have an amazing way to transport the audience from so many different locations.”

Jebsen said he looks forward to seeing the community this holiday season.

“The public should hopefully be excited about coming to see A Christmas Carol, the show opens the day after Thanksgiving and will run all the way through December 17,” Jebsen said. “It’s an exciting way to introduce your family to a great Charles Dickens show and see this amazing new technology,” Jebsen said.

To introduce the public to the walls, the theatre will have a free showing of How the Grinch Who Stole Christmas at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.

More information about Midland Community Theatre here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
One dead after crash in Reeves County
Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County

Latest News

With help from the public, the Hobbs Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle...
Hobbs PD: Suspect arrested in deadly pedestrian crash
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
A school building in the Grady Independent School District in Martin County, TX.
A Grady ISD election ended in a tie. What happens next?