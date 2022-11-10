Midland Community Theatre reveals new 1,600 square foot LED wall

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The new technology is going to allow for a variety of possibilities, right in time for the holiday season.

Executive Director of The Midland Community Theatre, Timothy Jebsen, said the walls are installed sooner they he thought, just in time for an annual Christmas show.

“We were thrilled to work with Rebel Media out of Salt Lake City, they did a great job in getting the product in place and installing it and we’re very excited to premiere these LED walls with our upcoming production of A Christmas Carol,” Jebsen said.

The walls can project images in motion reducing set pieces by 50%.

Funding came from local foundations, donors and members of the Midland Community Theatre.

Jebsen said the walls continue the vision of their founder, Art Cole.

“So, it started off as a dream of mine to turn the back wall into an image that can be changed constantly throughout the show, but what really excited me was when we added the side walls because it provides more depth to what you see here and hopefully it draws the audience into the entire image,” Jebsen said.

He said thanks to the walls, in 2023 he finally gets to premiere one specific show.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a show I been thinking about doing for years but I never was really clear how we would pull off all the different locations,” Jebsen said. “Now with these LED walls we have an amazing way to transport the audience from so many different locations.”

Jebsen said he looks forward to seeing the community this holiday season.

“The public should hopefully be excited about coming to see A Christmas Carol, the show opens the day after Thanksgiving and will run all the way through December 17,” Jebsen said. “It’s an exciting way to introduce your family to a great Charles Dickens show and see this amazing new technology,” Jebsen said.

To introduce the public to the walls, the theatre will have a free showing of How the Grinch Who Stole Christmas at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 13.

