Local MMA fighter heads to Chicago

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Nick Talavera, is a West Texas local who will be fighting out of the Bellator octagon next week in Chicago Illinois.

“Once I win this fight I plan for the world to know about me not just West Texas anymore”.

Nick Talavera, who is known as Slick Nick in the MMA community holds a record of 5 and 1 as a featherweight.

On Friday, November 18th, Talavera will step into the octagon with Lucas Brennan who holds an undefeated record of 7-0.

When Talavera started his MMA career, he looked up to one of the best, Max Holloway a man who is a legend in the MMA community, now Talavera wants to become someone’s inspiration not just in West Texas but across the world.

“Now I have a coaching staff, I have a team that truly believes in me that they believe I have greatness built inside of me and they’re just trying to bring it out of me as much as possible and that’s honestly what really motivates me cause I got people that look up to me”

With the fight just a little over a week away it’s a battle between two Texans, Taveras’ competitor is from Frisco and Talavera is ready to show his challenger Lucas Brennan that he is the right man to take down Brennan’s undefeated record.

“And they’re sitting there looking at me saying it’s kind of a feed but at the same time it’s a test of his abilities. They’re trying to see if he’s ready and they’re gonna see if I’m ready which on my side I know I’m ready for the next level”

If you are interested in watching Talavera’s fight you can go to the lux lounge off of Faudree Road as Talavera is hosting a watch party, or on the Bellator website.

You can keep up with Talavera on Instagram, @Slick_nick-tala, or on Facebook, Nick Talavera.

