Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot.

Items to be collected include computers, cell phones, printers, TV’s, and other electronics (limit 6 per vehicle); as well as tires (limit 4 per vehicle); #1 and #2 plastic, paper, newspaper, cardboard, and aluminum cans. Secured Document Shredding will take up to three standard size boxes of personal papers for shredding, destroyed on-site with secured personnel. Goodwill will collect reusable household items that day at the same site. A full list of acceptable items can be found at keepmidlandbeautiful.org. They will not accept car batteries or paint. Car batteries can be taken to Mid-Tex Battery Company located at 1410 W. Front and household batteries can be taken to Lowes or Home Depot.

Texas Recycles Day is an annual statewide public awareness campaign to promote the environmental and economic benefits of the Four R’s - reduce, reuse, recycle, repair. Texas Recycles Day is an off shoot of America Recycles Day. America Recycles Day educates people about the importance of recycling to our economy and environmental well-being and helps to motivate occasional recyclers to become everyday recyclers. A Keep America Beautiful national initiative, America Recycles Day takes place on and in the weeks leading into Nov. 15, and is the only nationally recognized day dedicated to promoting recycling in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.