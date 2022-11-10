Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the morning of Oct. 28.

Police responded to reports of a person laying on the ground near the intersection of French Dr. and West Sanger where they found 19-year-old Delilah Nicole Ybarra unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives believe the individual seen in the surveillance videos below may have information about the deadly crash.

Police are searching for a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with heavy front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. People can also private message the police’s Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
One dead after crash in Reeves County
Pedestrian Crash
Teen injured in pedestrian crash

Latest News

Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Keep Midland Beautiful
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
A school building in the Grady Independent School District in Martin County, TX.
A Grady ISD election ended in a tie. What happens next?
Nick Talavera
Local MMA fighter heads to Chicago