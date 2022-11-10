Hobbs police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect in deadly pedestrian crash

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hobbs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the morning of Oct. 28.

Police responded to reports of a person laying on the ground near the intersection of French Dr. and West Sanger where they found 19-year-old Delilah Nicole Ybarra unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives believe the individual seen in the surveillance videos below may have information about the deadly crash.

Police are searching for a 2016 black Nissan Rogue with heavy front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)393-8005. People can also private message the police’s Facebook page.

Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

