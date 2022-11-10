A Grady ISD election ended in a tie. What happens next?

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A very unusual situation is playing out in the Grady Independent School District.

On Tuesday, the Grady ISD District 2 election had two candidates, and neither of them won.

The school district has an oddity on its hands: a tied election with two candidates receiving the same number of votes.

If you’re disgusted, join the club.

Americans don’t like ties, which is probably why soccer never really caught on here.

Incumbent Danny Peugh and challenger JT Springer III received the same number of votes for District 2 Trustee: 11.

GISD representatives say they have never seen this.

You might also think that 22 total votes are extremely low, but GISD Superintendent Leandro Gonzalez said that each district of the seven districts in the rural farming community usually only has about 25 people vote.

There are three options for what happens next.

Option one is either Springer or Peugh can withdraw from the race.

Option two is another election can be held between 20 and 45 days from now.

Option three, easily the most intriguing option, is the candidates can choose to cast lots.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez says that doesn’t include the option of a medieval joust or a buffalo race.

The school district says there are three likely options for drawing lots: the candidates can draw cards, flip a coin, or draw straws.

Whatever happens, whether it’s a duel, dance-off, or coin flip, CBS7 will continue following this unique situation.

