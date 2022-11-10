ECUD holds monthly board meeting amidst ongoing conflict

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECUD held its monthly board meeting today.

The meeting came the day after the election, which board members Troy Walker and Will Kappauf tried to stop.

Long story short, ECUD President Tommy Ervin and Director Troy Walker do not see eye to eye.

Ervin has still not been able to find the pardon he claims he received making him eligible to be board president, after the uncovering of his 1975 felony conviction. But Ervin says it’s not for a lack of trying.

“I am a responsible master plumber and to get those licenses then your record better be pretty clear so with that respect and and the lady that said she would get me that pardon we’ve been looking for that pardon from 87 up to the early 90′s,” said Ervin.

Walker has a long list of accusations against Ervin, saying until the board runs legally there will be no post- election transition or process.

“Hiring employees without board discussion, spending 500,000 dollars in emergency funds without opening sealed bids, not being fair to the suppliers that supply us with things,” said Walker.

Sheila Black was elected as a director yesterday and Ervin says she will step on the board once they accept and canvas all the votes, taking the place of Kappauf.

The announcement of her win came after voters had found that there wasn’t a place to vote for ECUD proposals, board positions, and tax propositions on the ballot but the district did send emergency ballots to those with that issue.

“I did go to the elections office and I argued with the people involved there about hey we gotta have some way to let these people vote so I worked hard all week long to try to get something done okay,” said Ervin.

While Ervin says his priority is taking care of those inside their district making sure they have water, Walker says he won’t back down as there is still a court case filed.

“All of the illegal activity and the cancerous leadership of this board has got to go, has Tommy done a lot of good things, yes but Tommys done a lot of things illegally too,” said Walker.

Ervin urges people to get involved in ECUD and learn more about what they do.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.