80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
One dead after crash in Reeves County
Pedestrian Crash
Teen injured in pedestrian crash

Latest News

Storm surge and erosion from a tropical system has destroyed beachfront homes in...
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
Trinity School Admins
Midland County District Clerk’s Office: Trinity School Administrators Indicted
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called Senate, House