Midland ISD school board trustee results

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election.

Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes).

In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes).

For the final MISD school board race, Sarah Burleson (4,777 votes) defeats Carie McNeil (1,859 votes) for District 6.

