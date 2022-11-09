Man dies in pedestrian crash

Pedestrian graphic.
Pedestrian graphic.(MGN/Pixaby)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car on Nov. 4.

Arturo Meza, 65, was crossing from east to west in the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120.  A car was traveling north on FM 715 and Meza failed to yield right of way to the car causing the driver to hit Meza. He was was taken to Midland Memorial Hosptial in critical condition and later taken to Lubbock Covenant Hospital.

Meza was pronouced dead on Nov.6.

