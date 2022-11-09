Lori Blong makes history becoming the first woman to serve as Midland Mayor

Lori Blong makes history becoming the first woman to serve as Midland Mayor
Lori Blong makes history becoming the first woman to serve as Midland Mayor(CBS 7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In a race with former mayor Jerry Morales and Robert Allen Dickson Lori Blong wins the mayoral race on November 8.

Midland Mayor Elect, Lori Blong, will officially be sworn in in January and said she will immediately begin implementing her plans.

“I want to sit down with the rest of Council and talk about what those priorities and right now see what main headwinds and hurdles for us are and let’s prioritize those,” Blong said. “Make sure that we’re taking care of infrastructure, specific needs related to police and fire and just the basics of the community let’s take care of those first and let’s not get distracted by any of the other chatter but be sure that our priorities are handled first.”

Blong says it’s time for Midland to come together focusing on what everyone has in common.

She said she is excited to be the first female mayor of Midland but being in this position came from her qualifications.

“I think that one of the things that’s been important to me throughout my campaign is to be able to win on my own merit and my own accomplishments and my ability to do the job,” Blong said. “So, I’m not focused on my gender, but it is historic to be the first female mayor in Midland and so I’m excited to do that.”

Blong said she looks forward to working with servants of the community.

“Elected officials, non-profits and corporate leaders we have a lot of really smart people in the community of Midland who have big visions for what they want to do with their companies and with non-profits, and so I want to work with them I want to see how we can collaboratively accomplish more together than any of us can do independently.”

Blong thanks her campaign team for their support and members of the community for their votes, looking forward to serving Midland in the years to come.

