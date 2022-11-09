Fatal hit and run in Andrews County

Hit and Run Fatal Crash - Andrews Co.
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County.

The crash occurred around 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck that fled the scene. The semi-truck in question is believed to be a white cab truck with a flatbed trailer, loaded with large pipes.

The trailer is believed to have left-side damage and possible red paint transfer from the Expedition.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is encouraged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible while the crash is being investigated.

