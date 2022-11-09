Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash.

Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

