MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Lori Blong defeated former Mayor Jerry Morales to become the first female Mayor of Midland.

With 15,945 votes the former city councilwoman beat out her opponents Jerry Morales (13,808 votes) and Robert Allen Dickson (1,327votes) to win the Mayoral election.

For all election results click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.