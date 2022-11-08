Teen injured in pedestrian crash

Pedestrian Crash
Pedestrian Crash(Credit: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).

The 16-year-old boy was not at a crosswalk and was cited. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Butch Martin reversal: full story
Recommended sentence reversal for convicted arsonist concerns family members
Butch Martin reversal: full story
Butch Martin reversal: full story
(Source: MGN)
Election day polling locations Midland and Ector County
Ector County crash
Ector County crash sends three to hospital