Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).

The 16-year-old boy was not at a crosswalk and was cited. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

