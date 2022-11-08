Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV.

2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever.

Quinn had low oxygen levels, rapid heartbeats, and fluid in her lungs... and was taken to Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock on Sunday, October 23.

“The emotions were high, and it was a very very very scary time in our lives. Especially the last 2 weeks and even watching her now just trying to make sure that she’s still doing well” Ashlee Groves, Quinn’s Aunt

Thankfully Quinn’s condition got better. Her white blood cell and platelet levels lowered and she was released over the weekend.

Her aunt says even though it was a scary time for their family, Quinn is getting better every day.

“She’s doing great so far. She was released on Saturday and was able to go home but she still will be on antibiotics for at least the next month trying to get the infection out” said Groves.

The hospital Quinn had to go to Covenant Children’s Hospital currently has under 10 pediatric patients.

Midland Memorial has 6 cases of RSV in the pediatric unit positive, while the Medical Center hospital in Odessa has zero.

You can click here to help the family.

