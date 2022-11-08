NET Power to build and develop worlds first utility-scale natural gas fired power plant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “This technology here moves the needle, it moves the needle materially and we’re ready to go to market and change the world and West Texas is gonna be where we’re gonna start,” said Net Power CEO Ron DeGregorio.

Net Power announced its plan today to develop and build the world’s first utility scale natural gas fired power plant.

The plant will have near zero atmospheric emissions.

“We’re really excited to bring this. it brings jobs, it brings economic development to the area but most importantly it brings what is a game changer technology, a machine that can burn natural gas, generate electricity, capture all emissions,” said DeGregorio.

The project will target about 300 megawatts of carbon free power and transport the captured Co2 to a underground sequestration location through Occidentals existing Permian Co2 handling infrastructure.

Oxy is the biggest shareholder in net power

Net Power says their technology produces power at a low cost while virtually eliminating air emissions including nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and carbon dioxide by using a closed loop supercritical Co2 system.

“To do this in the state of Texas is a statement about how important it is to the energy industry itself and its an acknowledgement that Texas is the kind of state where we know we can get the right kind of help and support to move things forward,” said DeGregorio.

Net Power partnered with Baker Hughes in February of 2022 to develop and market equipment and technologies including Co2 turbo expanders.

The company completed over 1,500 hours of testing for the new technology at their demonstration site in la Porte, Texas

“It is our responsibility given what we’ve been blessed with to take what we know in our industry and technology and apply it now such that we can change the world and provide clean power and generation for all those people behind us as well,” said DeGregorio.

The plant is expected to be fully online by 2026 and will be built near Occidental’s Permian Basin operations.

