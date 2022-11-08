Mayor Payton, Councilman Corrales speak about Hogan Park controversy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Hogan Park is crumbling.

Its fields need resurfacing. Its benches need replacing. Its sinks need repairing.

“I get what the [Midland Quality of Place Conservancy’s] side is, and I get what the City of Midland’s side is,” said Councilman At-Large Dan Corrales.

The reason that there are sides at all is because an MRT op-ed by Councilwoman Robin Poole sparked a fire in the Midland mayoral race between Jerry Morales and Lori Blong, the latter of whom has worked to renovate the park for years.

“So, I know we have a half a billion on one end, $200 million on the other,” Corrales explained. “No one can say for sure what that will be.”

The concern is that after the initial public-private $55 million renovation (only 10 million of which the city is on the hook for), that residents will get stuck with most of the $2 million annual maintenance cost over the course of the planned 65-year lease.

“There is going to be an operating cost that taxpayers have to pay,” Corrales said. “$2 million plus 65 years, equals $130 million. That’s if a dollar today is a dollar 65 years from now.”

But Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says any talk of future numbers is pointless because there isn’t even a contract yet.

“We’re in the middle of working through the contract,” Payton said. “And that contract still has to come before the Council and still has to be open to debate for the citizens.”

The conversation isn’t just about taxes. It’s also about the water wells inside Hogan Park, and exactly who will own the water rights.

But again, Payton sees allegations of selling off water rights as ridiculous.

“Anybody who is making any assertion on what someone is going to do with the water for a particular issue is out of context, out of place, and not in play,” Payton said.

But it will eventually be in play, which Corrales wants to use to create a dialogue on just how water is used and allocated in the park.

“Let’s talk about how much consumption we’ve had, how much we foresee being there, and put meters on the water well,” Corrales said.

Payton’s more immediate concern is near-term taxes for the city. If the controversy continues to play out in public, he worries that private investors could back out of the deal and leave taxpayers to foot a much larger bill.

“If we let this play out the way it’s been playing out, then this community will have to come up with $30 million, $20 million, or $10 million because philanthropy will walk away from this,” Payton said.

But overall, everyone is still hopeful planning will continue pushing towards a brighter, greener Hogan Park.

“We can still make this deal work,” Corrales said. “It just has to be with the taxpayer having full knowledge of what their elected officials are doing.”

