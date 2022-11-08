High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.

Plowman was a member of the soccer team at Alan B. Shepard High School. According to WGN, Plowman died just days after helping the team win a regional championship.

What began as a stuffy nose and sore throat turned into Plowman spending a week at Comer Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life, WLS reports.

His father Daniel Plowman told WLS, “You shouldn’t die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm.”

A visitation and funeral will be held this weekend. The family is asking for donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

