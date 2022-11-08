ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Now this is hard to believe, but every day since November seventh, of 2000, there has been a fatal traffic accident on Texas roads. That’s every day for 22 years, that someone has died on a Texas road. CBS7 went to the Department of Public Safety today to get more.

TXDOT wants to end that streak. It is starting a campaign called " #ENDTHE STREAKTX”, marking the twenty second anniversary of that non-fatal date. It’s main message that it wants to get out to the public, is to urge folks to drive safely so we can end the twenty two year streak of days with traffic fatalities.

The goal is to have a non fatal day, especially around the anniversary date, to increase awareness that the public can end the streak by pulling together, drive as safe as you can, and end the streak. For more information... go to twitter hashtag end the streak Tx.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.