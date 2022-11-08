Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital .

A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.

Both passengers from the Honda were transported to Medical Center Hospital and are in stable condition. The driver of the truck was also transported to MCH with minor injuries.

