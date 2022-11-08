Ector County crash sends three to hospital

Ector County crash
Ector County crash(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital .

A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.

Both passengers from the Honda were transported to Medical Center Hospital and are in stable condition. The driver of the truck was also transported to MCH with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Butch Martin reversal: full story
Recommended sentence reversal for convicted arsonist concerns family members
Butch Martin reversal: full story
Butch Martin reversal: full story
(Source: MGN)
Election day polling locations Midland and Ector County
The plant will be the first of its kind
NET Power to build and develop worlds first utility-scale natural gas fired power plant