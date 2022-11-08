District 2-6A volleyball awards released

Midland Legacy Rebels volleyball
Midland Legacy Rebels volleyball(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:

MVP: Kendall Harrington, Legacy

Outstanding Hitter: Jade Workman, Permian

Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy

Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy

Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy)

1st Team All-District:

Sarah Philley, Kimberly Rabe, Kylee Radwanski (Legacy).

Cianna Harris, Anahi Orona, Sarahi Orona (Permian).

Brooke Boehler, Samantha Bustos (Midland).

Clarissa Rodriguez (Odessa)

2nd Team All-District:

Kyndall Torres, Tatiyana Gildon (Legacy)

Iliana Garcia, Layny Brown (Permian)

Imani Parker, Hannah Gideon (Midland)

Paige Byford (Odessa)

Honorable Mention All-District:

Jordyn Tarter (Legacy)

Ava Wilson, MaKenah Dutchover, Susana Salcedo (Midland)

Marissa Rodriguez, Isabela Ordaz, Zoelley Herrera, Aubrey Villa (Odessa).

