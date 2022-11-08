District 2-6A volleyball awards released
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:
MVP: Kendall Harrington, Legacy
Outstanding Hitter: Jade Workman, Permian
Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy
Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy
Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy)
1st Team All-District:
Sarah Philley, Kimberly Rabe, Kylee Radwanski (Legacy).
Cianna Harris, Anahi Orona, Sarahi Orona (Permian).
Brooke Boehler, Samantha Bustos (Midland).
Clarissa Rodriguez (Odessa)
2nd Team All-District:
Kyndall Torres, Tatiyana Gildon (Legacy)
Iliana Garcia, Layny Brown (Permian)
Imani Parker, Hannah Gideon (Midland)
Paige Byford (Odessa)
Honorable Mention All-District:
Jordyn Tarter (Legacy)
Ava Wilson, MaKenah Dutchover, Susana Salcedo (Midland)
Marissa Rodriguez, Isabela Ordaz, Zoelley Herrera, Aubrey Villa (Odessa).
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.