Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

