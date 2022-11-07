Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Timeline:

Phase 1: Paving will begin on the southmost (eastbound) lane of the intersection of Michigan and Garfield. The second eastbound lane of Michigan will remain open. However, the Garfield entrance to Midland Memorial Hospital at Michigan will be closed for 2 to 3 hours during this project phase.

Phase 2: Once the eastbound lane is paved and opened back up to traffic, the remainder of the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Louisiana will be closed for paving. This phase will result in one eastbound lane on Michigan open to traffic, allowing for hospital access. During this time, Garfield will be closed until Saturday, November 12 to traffic between Michigan Ave and Louisiana Ave.

The paving will be at N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. (City of Midland)

