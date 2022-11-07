One dead after crash in Reeves County

By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon.

Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.

Cabrera was taken to Reeves County Hospital where he later died.

