Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time Harmony Home, a children’s advocacy center hosted their ‘Ya Basta’ event at the Far West Event Center in Odessa Saturday night.

The event ‘Ya Basta’ is translated to ‘Enough is Enough’ and it aims to educate the community about child sex trafficking, a problem that is prevalent throughout the Permian Basin.

Community Director, Nidia Soriano, said information given in events like this have an impact. This time the target was to educate the Hispanic community.

“This will open up the word to be familiar with human trafficking but more than that, child sex trafficking and bringing awareness to schools and daycares,” said Soriano.

Many West Texans attended the event including Social Services, day care owners and employees and representatives from local schools.

Soriano said she hopes people understand there are many resources like Harmony Home that are ready to help, educate and guide the community.

‘Enough is Enough’ is now an annual event, but throughout the year Harmony Home will be hosting free classes that teach you about what to do if you or someone you know is being trafficked.

“Sex trafficking is out there, human trafficking is out there and there is something that we can do,” Soriano said.

For more information on free classes/seminars click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.